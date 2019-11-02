Saturday Favourites

Clane-Maynooth MD Office Not In A Position To Facilitate The Undergrounding Of ESB Cables In Prosperous.

11/02/2019
Author: Eoin Beatty
Kildare County Council has said that due to limited resources, the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District Office is not in a position to develop designs, plans and costings for undergrounding ESB cables in Propserous village.

It comes after Fine Gael Cllr. Brendan Weld proposed a motion at a recent meeting that the council look at the suitability of carrying out such works.

Kildare County Council highlighted that, for information and context, it recently spent in excess of €300,000 completing a 100 metre length of undergrounding of cables in Naas.

 

