A 25-year-old man's appeared before Dublin District Court on firearms charges.

Jake Kearney of Coolock Drive was charged with possession of a nine-millimetre pistol and with possessing eight rounds of ammunition at Oscar Traynor Road in Coolock last Wednesday.

He made no response to the first charge, and replied "no comment" to the second.

He was refused bail and has been been remanded to Cloverhill Prison until November 5th.