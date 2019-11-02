Listen: GRA Describes The Rise In Violence In The Border Region As An Attack On Our Democracy.

The Garda Representative Association's described the rise in violence in the border region as an attack on our democracy.

It says while extra armed support units in the area are welcome, frontline Gardaí are crying out for better resources to tackle the issue.

It follows recent arson attacks on a Garda Station and TD's car, and the abduction and violent assault on Quinn Industrial Holdings chief operating officer Kevin Lunney.

GRA Representative for the Cavan-Monaghan area, James Morrisroe, says urgent action is needed: