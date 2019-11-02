Saturday Favourites

Gardaí Seize Cocaine With An Estimated Street Value Of €100,000 Following A Search Operation In Lucan.

11/02/2019
Author: Eoin Beatty
Gardaí have seized cocaine with an estimated street value of €100k following a search operation in Lucan, Co Dublin.

The drugs were seized late last night when Gardaí searched a house in the Foxborough area.

During the search, cocaine with an estimated street value of €100k  was seized along with smaller quantities of MDMA, cannabis herb and other drugs.

A 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Lucan Garda Station.

The operation is part of ongoing investigations targeting the sale and distribution of controlled drugs in the west Dublin area.

