A biker detected at 200 kilometres per hour by Gardai in Kildare has been jailed for 5 months.

Naas Roads Policing Unit clocked the driver at that speed at points on the R445 and M7 in August.

Gardai say the driver has recently appeared in court and been issued with a 5 month prison term.

They have also been disqualified from driving for 6 years.

Image courtesy An Garda Siochana