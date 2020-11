Just 738 out of over 2,500 rentals available on Daft.ie in September were affordable for HAP recipients, of which 9 were in Kildare.

A report by the Simon Communities shows there were no properties to rent within Hap limits in Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford city centres along with Athlone, Sligo and Portlaoise.

Kildare resident, Wayne Stanley, is Head of Communication at the Simon Communities.

He says there is a shortage of supply and an affordability crisis;

Stock image: Shutterstock