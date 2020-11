A Kildare based immunologist says the country is making good progress in reducing the number of people infected with Covid 19.

The national 14-day incidence rate has continued to fall for the sixth day in a row - and now stands at 253 per 100 thousand.

552 new cases of the virus were reported last night - as well as two additional deaths.

Professor of Immunology at Maynooth University, Paul Moynagh, says the figures are going in the right direction.