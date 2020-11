A €300 million Pfizer investment is financing the creation hundreds of new jobs at its plants in Kildare, Dublin and Cork.

In all, 300 jobs new jobs are being realised at Newbridge, Grange Castle and Ringaskiddy.

Hiring and investment will take place over the course of the next 3 years.

Pfizer already employs 4,000 people at 6 sites in Ireland.