2 Maynooth U. Projects Among 71 Sharing In €53 Million Science Foundation Ireland Grants.

: 02/11/2020 - 16:46
Author: Ciara Plunkett
euro_currency_eu500_notes_stacked_pixabay.jpg

2 Maynooth University projects are among 71 to win grants totalling €53 million from Science Foundation Ireland

Dr Brian Hennelly and Dr Arman Farhang of Maynooth University are leading research concerning wireless networks and societal connectivity

The Maynooth University researchers based at the Department of Electronic Engineering and the Hamilton Institute are developing new data transmission and receiving technologies to improve links for applications such as vehicles in future wireless networks, contributing towards a safer, smarter, and highly connected society.

The 71 research grants will support areas such as spinal cord injury, novel materials, climate change, biodiversity in food production and waste, smart manufacturing, social connectivity, computer graphics, horse breeding, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and information security.

 

Stock image: Pixabay

