Cian O'Neill To Meet The Media Today & Racing Continues From Fairyhouse.

: 12/02/2018 - 09:38
Author: Eoin Beatty
sports_news_1.jpg

 

The rescheduled Haven Hire Under 21 A Hurling Championship Final, Éire Óg Corra Choill V Naas, takes place in St. Conleths Park today at 2pm.

Meanwhile senior football manager Cian O Neil will meet the media today to outline his plans for the coming season and we'll have reaction on Sunday Sportsbeat later on this afternoon.

New Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy will learn their opponents for the Euro 2020 qualifiers this morning.

Ireland are among the third seeds for the draw at Dublin's Convention Centre which gets underway at 11am.

55 countries will be split into five groups of six and five groups of five with the qualifiers getting under in March of next year.

The top two teams from each group will qualify directly for the finals, where Dublin is a host city.

There's three games in the Premier League today.

Chelsea play Fulham at midday.

Arsenal host Tottenham at 2.05pm

And it's Liverpool v Everton at 4.15pm

Celtic aim to win the Betfred Cup for the third season in-a-row this afternoon.

Victory for Brendan Rodgers' side over Aberdeen at Hampden would also see them equal Rangers' record of seven succesive Scottish domestic trophies.

Kick-off is at 3pm.

Kilkenny's Ballyhale Shamrocks take on Ballyboden St Enda's of Dublin in the Leinster Club Senior Hurling decider at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Ballyhale, managed by club and Kilkenny legend Henry Shefflin, are seeking a record ninth provincial crown while Ballyboden are in their first final since 2007.

Throw in is at 2pm.

Ronnie O'Sullivan continues the defence of his U-K Snooker Championship title this lunchtime.

He  plays Dublin's 1997 world champion Ken Doherty in the second round at York.

Antrim's Mark Allen faces Rory McLeod.

And there's racing today from Fairyhouse.

 

