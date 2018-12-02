Sunday Favourites

Dozens Of Palestinians Injured During Mass Protests Along The Gaza Border.

: 12/02/2018 - 10:21
Author: Eoin Beatty
gaza_strip.png

 

Dozens of Palestinians have been injured in renewed violence during mass protests along the Gaza border.

A journalist was among the casualties when Israeli defence forces opened fire, following the arrival of more than 10,000 protestors at several locations near the security line.

It comes as medical charity MSF warns that it's volunteers are being overwhelmed by thousands of casualties needing serious treatment, after being shot by the Israeli army since March.

The organisation 'Doctors Without Borders' is calling on the Israeli and Palestinian authorities to offer funding and space in their hospitals, and facilitate the transfer of patients abroad for treatment.

