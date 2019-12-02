K Drive

Kildare Housing Estate Honoured At IPB Awards.

: 12/02/2019 - 12:41
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A Kildare housing estate has been honoured at the IPB Pride of Place awards.

The Ardrew Meadows estate in Athy took stop spot in the best Housing Estates category, edging competition from Meadowlands, Dún Laoghaire and the Whitestown Estate, Fingal.

The Zero Waste Community Garden in Kildare came runner up in the Creative Place Initiative category.

The judges saidArdrew Meadows stood out:

"Individual houses, apartments and public open spaces are maintained by the residents to an exceptionally high standard in this estate.

"Remediation of a local black spot was a particular highlight on the day of the judges' visit. Great emphasis is placed on integration, diversity training and social inclusion and this is important in view of the multi-cultural make-up of the residents.

"A newsletter is circulated to all residents and at the heart of it is a wonderful Residents Committee pulling it all together."

 

Image: Ardrew Meadows committe/IPB Awards.

