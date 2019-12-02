K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

FitzPatrick's Membership Of Chartered Accountants Ireland Revoked.

: 12/02/2019 - 13:33
Author: Ciara Plunkett
chartered_accountants_ireland_logo.png

Sean FitzPatrick's membership of Chartered Accountants Ireland has been revoked after a disciplinary tribunal found he was likely to bring discredit to the organisation and himself.

The Tribunal found the concealment of loans by the former chairperson of Anglo Irish Bank constituted misconduct of a serious nature.

Mr Fitzpatrick has also been ordered to pay a fine of 25 thousand euro.

Sean FitzPatrick accepted the punishment and says he will not apply to be reinstated to the accountancy group in future.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!