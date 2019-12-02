K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Investigators Replying To Submissions On R116 Crash Before Publishing Report.

: 12/02/2019 - 15:37
Author: Ciara Plunkett
air_accident_investigation_unit_logo.jpg

Submissions on a draft report into into the crash of an Irish Coast Guard Helicopter, with four crew on board, are being replied to, before the final report is published.

Pilot Dara Fitzpatrick, co-pilot Mark Duffy, winchman Ciaran Smith and winch operator Paul Ormsby died after Rescue 116 hit Black Rock island before crashing into the sea in March 2017.

The Department of Transport says the Air Accident Investigation Unit is currently considering and responding to all comments received in response to the Draft Report circulated to interested parties.

Kevin Byrne, lecturer in Aviation Safety Management at DCU says there appears to have been a change in culture in recent years when it comes to calling out safety issues in the aviation sector:

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!