Investigators Replying To Submissions On R116 Crash Before Publishing Report.

Submissions on a draft report into into the crash of an Irish Coast Guard Helicopter, with four crew on board, are being replied to, before the final report is published.

Pilot Dara Fitzpatrick, co-pilot Mark Duffy, winchman Ciaran Smith and winch operator Paul Ormsby died after Rescue 116 hit Black Rock island before crashing into the sea in March 2017.

The Department of Transport says the Air Accident Investigation Unit is currently considering and responding to all comments received in response to the Draft Report circulated to interested parties.

Kevin Byrne, lecturer in Aviation Safety Management at DCU says there appears to have been a change in culture in recent years when it comes to calling out safety issues in the aviation sector: