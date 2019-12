Dublin City Council is to vote tonight on the proposed white water rafting centre in the Docklands.

It would cost 12 million euro to convert the 19th-century dock between the IFSC and CHQ building into a mechanically-propelled rafting facility with a water polo pitch and an emergency service training centre.

The proposed facility has been described as a "white elephant" by the last Lord Mayor.

But the current Lord Mayor Paul McAuliffe thinks it should get the go ahead.