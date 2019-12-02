Two Men Charged & Due Before The Courts Following Incident In Newbridge.

Gardaí are searching for two more people, as two men are arrested and charged, following an incident in Newbridge.

On Saturday, Gardai on patrol in Kildare town encountered a 04 grey Seat Ibiza.

The car failed to stop for Gardai, and drove towards Newbridge.

It entered Ballymany Mews, and four men fled from the vehicle, and gardai.

Two men were arrested at the scene, and questioned at Newrbidge Garda Station.

They were charged under the Criminal Justice Theft and Fraud Offences Act 2001 the Road Traffic Act 1963.

They are scheduled to appear before Naas District Court on Thursday.

Gardai continue to search for two other men.