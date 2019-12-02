Kildare Based Accounting Regulator To Publish Audits Of 8 Firms Next Year.

The Irish Times reports that the Kildare based accounting regulator is scheduled to publish a report, grading the work of the 8 largest auditing firms in Ireland.

It is the first time such a review will be published.

The IAASA, based in Naas, is the surpervisory authority for the accounting profession.

The findings in its report, due for publication early next year, are based on a sample of statutory audits conducted by these 8 companies in 2018.

The Irish Times reports that the IAASA’s work has focused on certain risk areas within a sample of audits at each firm to ensure that they were carried out effectively.

It has the power to impose fines on individuals, and their firms, for any failings.

