Listen: Ian Bailey Was Back In Court Today.

: 12/02/2019 - 16:12
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Ian Bailey was back in court today in relation to the latest attempt by authorities in France to have him extradited.

In May, a French court found him guilty in his absence of the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney reports:

File image: Ian Bailey/RollingNews

