A woman who claims she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew has urged the British public to "stand" beside her.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre claims she was trafficked by the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein in 2001.

The Duke of York categorically denies sleeping with her, and says he has no memory of a photo of them together being taken.

But speaking to BBC Panorama, Ms Guiffre's insisted she's telling the truth.

File image: Prince Andrew/Wikipedia