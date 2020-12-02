K Drive

Work On Key Areas Of EU-UK Trade Deal Enters Final Phase.

: 02/12/2020 - 15:56
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Work on key areas of the EU UK trade deal has entered the final phase, according to the Chairman of the European Parliament Foreign Affairs Committe.

David McAllister was speaking following a meeting with the EU's Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier.

According to the MEP, work on the level playing field and state aid have reached a critical moment.

In a tweet he stated, an agreement needs to be reached within very few days, if the Council and Parliament are to complete their procedures before the end of the transition period.

 

