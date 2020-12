Brian Stanley is due to address a controversial tweet he posted over the weekend at the Public Accounts Committee this evening.

It will be the first time the Sinn Fein TD, who chairs the committee, will comment on the tweet.

Ceann Comhairle, Kildare South's Sean O'Fearghail said it needs a 'credible political response'.

The party's finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty says he will address the matter, but they're not asking him to step down:

