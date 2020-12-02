K Drive

Listen: Demostration Highlights 56 Homeless People Who Had Died This Year

Author: Ciara Plunkett
A visual demonstration is taking place outside the Dáil highlighting the number of homeless people who have died so far this year.

Homeless activists are calling for more information on the total number of deaths across the country.

Josh Crosbie reports:

