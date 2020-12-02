Listen: 9 Super-Cold Trucks Have Arrived In Ireland To Distribute Covid 19 Vaccine.

The Taoiseach says preparations are proceeding 'at pace' for the rollout of a Covid 19 vaccine here.
It’s after the UK became the first country to approve the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for widespread use.
The first vaccinations will take place in Britain next week with elderly people being prioritised.
But Ireland will have to wait a few weeks longer as we have to await approval from the European Medicines Agency.
Micheal Martin says preparations are already underway for storing the vaccine.
File image; RollingNews