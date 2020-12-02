K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: 9 Super-Cold Trucks Have Arrived In Ireland To Distribute Covid 19 Vaccine.

: 02/12/2020 - 16:42
Author: Ciara Plunkett
micheal_martin_covid_briefing_18_08_20_rollingnews.jpg

The Taoiseach says preparations are proceeding 'at pace' for the rollout of a Covid 19 vaccine here.

It’s after the UK became the first country to approve the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for widespread use.

The first vaccinations will take place in Britain next week with elderly people being prioritised.

But Ireland will have to wait a few weeks longer as we have to await approval from the European Medicines Agency.

Micheal Martin says preparations are already underway for storing the vaccine.

16mvaccine.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image; RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!