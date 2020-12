The family of Jo Jo Dullard are appealing to the public to help "finish her journey home".

The 21 year old went missing while travelling from Dublin twenty five years ago.

She hitch-hiked a lift from Moyne in Co Kildare in an effort to get home to Kilkenny - but was never heard from again.

On National Missing Persons Day, JoJo’s sister Kathleen Bergin is appealing to anyone with information to break their silence:

File image: RollingNews