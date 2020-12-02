K Drive

Listen: Stanley Apologises To PAC Over Controverisal Tweet.

: 02/12/2020 - 16:57
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley has apologised to the Public Accounts Committee, whose members include Kildare North TD, Catherine Murphy, for his tweet about attacks that killed 35 British soldiers.

Deputy Stanley says it fell below the standards he expects of himself.

Fine Gael's Colm Burke said he accepts the apology but called on Stanley to make a statement to the Dáil.

In the last hour Deputy Stanley apologised in his role as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee:

File image: Brian Stanley/RollingNews

