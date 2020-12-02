50% Reduction In No. Of Covid 19 Clusters In Ireland.

The number of new clusters of Covid-19 in Ireland decreased by over a half last week.

They dropped by almost 60 per cent in private homes.

These new figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show the number of new clusters or outbreaks of Covid-19 across the country.

They are defined as two or more cases in a setting.

Last week, there were a total of 348 new clusters - 55 per cent fewer than the 772 the week before.

The majority of clusters continue to be in private homes, but there were only 262 last week - over half fewer than the 652 the week before.

There were 12 outbreaks linked to schools last week, and two new in meat processing plants, with 17 people testing positive.

There were ten new outbreaks in hospitals during the week, and six in nursing homes.