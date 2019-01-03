KCC: Two Properties Available On Choice Based Letting Portal.

Kildare County Council says two properties are now available on its "choice based letting" portal.

This is a pilot scheme, which began in mid-December.

The local authority says approved housing and transfer applicants can submit an Expression of Interest on any suitable CBL property via the housing portal website

During the pilot phase, the council will advertise properties, on a weekly, basis on the website or as they become available.

These properties will remain online until midday January 17th