K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

KCC: Two Properties Available On Choice Based Letting Portal.

: 01/03/2019 - 16:23
Author: Ciara Plunkett
house.jpg

Kildare County Council says two properties are now available on its "choice based letting" portal.

This is a pilot scheme, which began in mid-December.

The local authority says  approved housing and transfer applicants can submit an Expression of Interest on any suitable CBL property via the housing portal website

During the pilot phase, the council will advertise properties, on a weekly, basis on the website or as they become available.  

These properties will remain online until midday January 17th

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!