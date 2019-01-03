Celbridge Road Will Close, Temporarily, Later This Month.

In Kfm traffic and travel news,

The local road at UCD Lyons Farm in Celbridge will close for a time later this month.

The route will be closed between Commons Upper and Newcastle South from 6pm on January 25th to 5pm on January 28th.

Alternative Routes

Motorists wishing to travel north-west along Lyons Road should continue on the L6001 until the junction with Hazelhatch Road (R405), taking a left turn and following the R405 until the junction with the L6057 (Hazelhatch Park housing estate). Traffic will turn left onto the L6057 and continue until the junction with the L1016, turn left again onto the L1016 towards Sallins.

Motorists wishing to travel south-east on Lyons Road should continue on the L1016 until the junction with the L6057 (Simmonstown Manor housing estate) where traffic will turn right and follow the L6057 until the junction with the R405. Traffic will then right turn onto the R405 and continue until the junction with the L6001 and will turn right again onto the L6001.

Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted. Emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained.