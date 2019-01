From today, Kildare's 32,000 mortgage-holders will have to be told if they can make savings on their home-loans.

Banks will now have to give customers 60 days notice before their fixed term contract ends and give details of the new rate.

While those on variable rates will have to be told every year if they can move to a cheaper interest rate.

Daragh Cassidy from price comparison website Bonkers.ie explains why the changes have been made: