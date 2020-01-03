Teenager Sustains Life-Changing Injuries After Dublin Stabbing.

A teenager's suffered life changing injuries after being stabbed during an attack by up to 20 people in north Dublin.

The 18 year old was assaulted in a laneway at Thorndale Walk in Artane last night.

The group thought to have carried it out fled in the Rockfield Park direction between 8 and 9 o'clock.

Gardai say the victim's injuries are life changing but not life threatening - and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

They're also asking people who might have filmed the attack to hand the footage in.