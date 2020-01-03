K Drive

Record-Breaking 203 People In Kildare Were Homeless In November.

: 01/03/2020 - 15:24
Author: Ciara Plunkett
november_homeless.png

There's been yet another increase in the number of people who are homeless in Kildare.

The Dept. of Housing says 203 people in the county were in emergency accommodation in November.

That's up from 195 people in October, which itself, was a new record.

There are more people homeless in Kildare than in Wicklow (28) and Meath (91, combined.

The three counties form the Mid East Region, where 43 families and 190 children, were in emergency accommodation in November.

Nationwide, 10,448 people, including 3,752 children, were in emergency accommodation in that month.

