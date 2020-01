Met Eireann's use of multiple weather warnings at the same time has been described as "confusing".

A new Department of Housing report says having orange and yellow alerts in place for the same storm can mean people struggle to understand them.

It also says a switch to forecasts based on what the impact will be could make things clearer.

Professor John Sweeney, a climate expert at Maynooth University, doesn't think the system should be dumbed down: