Listen: People Begin Signing Books Of Condolene For Marian Finucane.

: 01/03/2020 - 16:44
Author: Ciara Plunkett
People have begun signing books of condolence at RTÉ and Kildare County Council offices for the late broadcaster, Marian Finucane.

The 69-year old's sudden death was announced yesterday evening, after being discovered by her husband at their Kilteel home.

A special segment during tonight's Late Late Show will pay tribute to her career and charitable work, which spanned over 40 years.

Family friend, horse trainer and Kildare man, Ted Walsh says Marian was very down to earth:

These locals in Naas, close to where Marian lived, say they admired her skills as a broadcaster:

File image: Marian Finucane/RollingNews

