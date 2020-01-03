Listen: Kildare Bucks The National Trend With Increase In No. Of People In Homelessness.

There's been a slight drop in the number of homeless people in emergency accommodation, nationally, but an increase in Kildare.

According to the Department of Housing, 10,448 men, women and children accessed services in November, down from a record 10,514 the previous month.

It's a decrease of 66 people in emergency accommodation.

However, in Kildare, 203 people were homeless in November, up from 195 in October.

Wayne Stanley from the Simon Communities says it's worrying there are almost 10,500 people in emergency accommodation: