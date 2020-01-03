K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Kildare Bucks The National Trend With Increase In No. Of People In Homelessness.

: 01/03/2020 - 16:51
Author: Ciara Plunkett
simon_communities_logo.png

There's been a slight drop in the number of homeless people in emergency accommodation, nationally, but an increase in Kildare.

According to the Department of Housing, 10,448 men, women and children accessed services in November, down from a record 10,514 the previous month.

It's a decrease of 66 people in emergency accommodation.

However, in Kildare, 203 people were homeless in November, up from 195 in October.

Wayne Stanley from the Simon Communities says it's worrying there are almost 10,500 people in emergency accommodation:

18homeless.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!