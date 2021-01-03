Gardai Investigate Fatal Assault in Allenwood

An investigation is under way after a man in his 20s died following an alleged assault in Allenwood in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardaí from Roberstown were called to the scene of a collision between a silver Audi and a red Renault van at Allenwood at around 12.45am.

At around 3.49am, gardaí were alerted to a public order incident in Allenwood and found a man lying on the road being administered CPR.

The man was taken to Naas General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí have appealed for information on the movement of the silver Audi A4, registration 09 CN 6292, yesterday evening and this morning, as well as information on the collision between this car and the Renault van.

A forensic examination will be carried out on both vehicles.

They are also appealing to anyone with information in relation to any incidents in the Allenwood South area between 12am and 4.30am to contact Naas Garda Station 045 884 300, the Garda Confidential Phone number 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.