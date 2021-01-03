Listen Live Logo

Record 4,962 Cases Of Covid 19, Of Whom 114 Are In Kildare, Reported This Evening.

: 03/01/2021 - 18:01
Author: Ciara Plunkett
7 more deaths related to Covid 19, and a record 4,962 cases, have been notified this evening.

Of that total, 114 new cases are in Kildare, 1,260 cases are in Dublin, 652 in Limerick, 350 in Cork, 321 in Louth, 238 in Meath

There has been a total of 2,259 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, 2nd January, the HPSC has been notified of 4,962 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is now a total of 101,887* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today:

  • 2,408 are men / 2,539 are women
  • 63% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 36 years old
  • 1,260 cases are in Dublin, 652 in Limerick, 350 in Cork, 321 in Louth, 238 in Meath and 2,141 spread across all remaining counties.

As of 2pm today, 685 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 62 are in ICU. 96 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “This is a critical time. We are seeing a really significant surge in infection, which is leading to a very rapid increase in both hospitalisations and admissions to critical care units. This is not only unsustainable for the healthcare system, but also a deeply concerning level of preventable sickness and suffering that we must work together to address as quickly as possible.”

“The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 has more than doubled from this day last week, and so has the number of people in ICU. Remember that behind each hospital statistic and ICU figure is a real person like you, with a family who cares about them, and a team of healthcare workers dedicated to protecting their lives. We must be as dedicated as we all were in the spring in our commitment to following the public health advice.”

“Act as though you are infectious. Stay at home. Work from home starting from tomorrow, and if you are an employer, ask your employees to work at home. What we all do at a collective level today will have a direct impact on the level of infection and hospitalisations in the weeks to come.

“Your safe actions now will protect our hospitals and those who work so hard in them. Simply put: when you stay at home, you protect the frontline healthcare workers who have worked tirelessly to keep us all safe throughout this pandemic. Hold firm and remember them.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Stock image: Pixabay

 

 

Today's cases (to midnight 02Jan2021)

14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 02Jan2021)

New Cases during last 14 days

(to 02Jan2021)

Ireland

4,962

469.8

22,370

Monaghan

178

1,060.5

651

Louth

321

941.2

1,213

Limerick

652

895.3

1,745

Donegal

194

826.7

1,316

Sligo

91

648.5

425

Cavan

109

593.4

452

Mayo

102

577.0

753

Kilkenny

84

488.8

485

Wexford

140

486.9

729

Meath

238

470.2

917

Kerry

131

453.6

670

Dublin

1,260

443.8

5,979

Clare

169

437.6

520

Cork

350

407.5

2,212

Laois

40

406.2

344

Longford

55

389.0

159

Carlow

53

386.4

220

Galway

160

377.8

975

Offaly

84

377.1

294

Roscommon

32

376.5

243

Waterford

118

336.6

391

Westmeath

74

318.8

283

Leitrim

26

309.0

99

Kildare

114

277.3

617

Tipperary

130

250.7

400

Wicklow

57

195.2

278

 

The 7 day incidence is 331 per 100,000 of population.

The 5 day moving average is 2,691.

 

Reporting over latest 14-day period (20/12/2020-02/01/2021)

 

Date reported

Reported Confirmed cases

Tests processed

Positive tests detected

Positivity rate

20/12/2020

-

12,804

757

5.9%

21/12/2020

726

13,216

698

5.3%

22/12/2020

968

20,660

1,077

5.2%

23/12/2020

939

22,884

1,269

5.5%

24/12/2020

922

21,416

1,643

7.7%

25/12/2020

1,019

11,999

1,207

10.1%

26/12/2020

1,293

3,536

343

9.7%

27/12/2020

744

9,405

1,178

12.5%

28/12/2020

764

13,805

2,007

14.5%

29/12/2020

1,546

17,484

2,867

16.4%

30/12/2020

1,720

26,312

4,371

16.6%

31/12/2020

1,620

27,049

5,586

20.7%

01/01/2021

1,754

20,586

4,502

21.9%

02/01/2021

3,394

*

*

*

03/01/2021

4,692

-

-

-

*Sunday’s lab results updated on Monday.

*Lab results will be updated on Monday.

 

 

EXTREMELY MEDICAL VULNERABLE GROUPS TO COVID-19

 

Groups

Definition

Older People:
  • People aged ≥ 70 years.

People with specific cancers:
  • People with cancer who are undergoing active chemotherapy or radical radiotherapy for lung cancer.
  • People with cancers of the blood or bone marrow such as leukaemia, lymphoma or myeloma that are at any stage of treatment.
  • People having immunotherapy or other continuing antibody treatments for cancer.
  • People having other targeted cancer treatments, which can affect the immune system, such as protein kinase inhibitors or PARP inhibitors.
  • People who have had bone marrow or stem cell transplants in the last 6 months, or who are still taking immunosuppression drugs.

People with severe respiratory conditions:
  • cystic fibrosis, severe asthma, pulmonary fibrosis/ lung fibrosis/ interstitial lung disease and severe COPD.

People with rare diseases and inborn errors of metabolism that significantly increase the risk of infections:
  • (such as SCID, homozygous sickle cell).

People on immunosuppression therapies sufficient to significantly increase risk of infection.

 

Women who are pregnant with significant heart disease, congenital or acquired.

 

Solid Organ Transplant Recipients

 

Obesity

 

 

*If you are in any doubt about your vulnerability talk to your GP or Occupational Health Service.

