Leixlip Gardai Renew Appeal For Information On Missing Kilcock Man.

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 24 year old Brian Coyne.

Brian has been missing from his home in Kilcock, Co. Kildare since last Sunday.

CCTV footage indicates his last known location is Meath Bridge at 6.09pm that evening.

Gardaí are appealing to local farmers in the area to check any outhouses or large fields on their properties.

Brian is described as being 5' 11", of slim build with light brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a grey, Superdry jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and a grey and navy knitted hat with a red stripe.

