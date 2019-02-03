The Irish Music Scene

INMO To Hold Extra Two Day Strike and National Rally.

: 02/03/2019 - 10:30
Author: Simon Doyle
The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation's action is stepping up a gear - it's planning a national rally next Saturday.

It's after it announced two further strike dates on the 19th and 21st of this month, in its bid for more staffing levels and better pay.

Nurses and midwives already planned action next Tuesday and Thursday, with more strikes on the 12th, 13th and 14th.

INMO Deputy General Secretary David Hughes says there will be an impact on patients but it's the Government's fault.

 

 

 

Image: RollingNews

