Celebrations are underway in Dublin from this weekend to welcome in the Year of the Pig.

More than 80 Chinese New Year events will take place over the next two weeks and will include activities for all ages involving cookery, dance, music, calligraphy and more.

Over 16 thousand people took part in last year's events, making it now the largest celebration of the Lunar New Year in Europe.

Organisers are encouraging people to get involved as much as possible over the festivities.



Image: RollingNews