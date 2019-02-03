US Governor Called To Resign Over 'Blackface' Scandal.

A US Governor embroiled in a racist photo row is denying being in the picture.
Virginia Democrat Ralph Northam originally apologised for the shot in his medical school yearbook, which shows a man in blackface standing next to someone wearing a Ku Klux Klan outfit.
He now claims he has no memory of the image being taken in 1984.
However, he said he does remember "darkening" his face for a fancy dress night- in which he went as Michael Jackson.
Mr Northam has refused to resign over the incident.
