US Governor Called To Resign Over 'Blackface' Scandal.

A US Governor embroiled in a racist photo row is denying being in the picture.

Virginia Democrat Ralph Northam originally apologised for the shot in his medical school yearbook, which shows a man in blackface standing next to someone wearing a Ku Klux Klan outfit.

He now claims he has no memory of the image being taken in 1984.

However, he said he does remember "darkening" his face for a fancy dress night- in which he went as Michael Jackson.

Mr Northam has refused to resign over the incident.

