Coveney: We Must Stand Firm On Backstop.

The Tanaiste insists the UK must stand by the backstop in Brexit negotiations.

Simon Coveney says there can be no withdrawal agreement without it.

In an article in the Sunday Times, he says the EU wants a comprehensive trade agreement in place by the end of 2020.

It comes as the British Prime Minister Theresa May suggests, she will head to Brussels with a fresh mandate.

Speaking to the Andrew Marr Show on the BBC today, Sinn Fein Leader Mary Lou Mc Donald also says there is consensus on the backstop in Ireland.

Image: RollingNews.

