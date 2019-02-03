Classic Hits Sunday

Three Cars Set On Fire In Dublin Last Night.

: 02/03/2019 - 11:48
Author: Simon Doyle
fire_engine_ireland_in_dublin.jpg

Firefighters from Kilbarrack put out three burning cars on the Malahide Road in Dublin last night.

Pictures posted on social media show the three vehicles in flames, bunched together blocking a lane.

Dublin Fire Brigade said a huge plume of smoke led to a large volume of 999 calls.

 

 

Stock Image.

