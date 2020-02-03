K Country

Crime Levels A "Reflection of The Failing Policies Of Fine Gael".

: 02/03/2020 - 17:53
Author: Ciara Plunkett
linda_hayden_candidate_image.jpg

Its claimed that the increasing level of crime across the country is a reflection of the failing policies of Fine Gael.

Kildare South Social Democrat General Election candidate, Linda Hayden, is responsing to an alleged homophibic attack on a man at Newbridge Train Station on Friday.

The man, in his 20s, was waiting on a train with his boyfriend at around 6.40pm.

He was set upon by a gang, beaten, shoved to the ground, and stabbed four times.

Garda investigations are continuing.

Linda Hayden says "The level of violent crime and burglaries is a very big concern on the doors. There is also a lot of concern about drugs, particularly cocaine. These challenges must be tackled urgently.

There have been a number of horrific incidents in the last year which show that our Gardaí need to have all the resources they need to deal with the level of crime they are facing. We need a specialist unit to tackle hate crimes and our hate speech laws also need to be amended,"

 

File image: Linda Hayden, courtesy Kildare Returning Officer.

