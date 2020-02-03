K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Almost 600,000 Workers In Ireland Are On Low Pay.

: 02/03/2020 - 18:16
Author: Ciara Plunkett
mark_wall_candidate_image.jpg

Nearly a quarter of Ireland's 2.3 million workers are on low pay.

So says Kildare South Labour candidate and Cllr., Mark Wall, who says his party is committed to maintaining pension age at 66, and introducing two more public holidays.

"Ireland is now a prosperous country but there is still a large and growing wealth gap between rich and poor. We are living longer, young people have many more opportunities, and the economy now provides 2.3 million jobs. But despite these positive developments, we still face major challenges. Nearly a quarter of workers are on low pay, and many jobs are insecure. Labour's vision for 2030 is Ireland as an equal society, in which all workers are paid at least a living wage and have job security."

 

File image: Mark Wall, courtesy Kildare Returning Officer.

News Tags: 
#GE2020

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!