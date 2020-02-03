Almost 600,000 Workers In Ireland Are On Low Pay.

Nearly a quarter of Ireland's 2.3 million workers are on low pay.

So says Kildare South Labour candidate and Cllr., Mark Wall, who says his party is committed to maintaining pension age at 66, and introducing two more public holidays.

"Ireland is now a prosperous country but there is still a large and growing wealth gap between rich and poor. We are living longer, young people have many more opportunities, and the economy now provides 2.3 million jobs. But despite these positive developments, we still face major challenges. Nearly a quarter of workers are on low pay, and many jobs are insecure. Labour's vision for 2030 is Ireland as an equal society, in which all workers are paid at least a living wage and have job security."

File image: Mark Wall, courtesy Kildare Returning Officer.