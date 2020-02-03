Listen: Charity Questions Veracity Of December Homelessnes Figures.

The latest homeless figures released by the Department of Housing have come under scrutiny.

They showed there was a record fall of more than 700 people living in emergency accommodation in December.

In Kildare, its reported that the number of people in emergency accommodation dropped from 195 in November to 184 in December.

However, a charity has asked for clarification after it suspects the report included adjusted figures.

Brian McLaughlin from Inner City Helping Homeless fears some homeless people have been re-categorized: