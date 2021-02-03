Kildare Focus

2pm - 3pm
with
Ciara Plunkett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: ICTU Calls For Elimination Of Unnecessary Bureacracy For Bereaved People.

: 03/02/2021 - 11:48
Author: Ciara Plunkett
ictu_logo.jpg

ICTU is calling for the elimination of unnecessary bureaucracy faced by bereaved people cancelling benefits, entitlements and public services after the death of a loved one.

Bereaved people may have to make numerous calls and contacts in the wake of a death, cancelling social welfare payments, passports, medical cards, home helps drivers licence, polling cards, library cards.

However, in the UK,  free ‘Tell Us Once’ service  allows a bereaved person notify multiple government departments and agencies of a death at one time.

Dr. Laura Bambrick is ICTU's Social Policy Officer.

She says bereaved people face an extraordinary level of bureaucracy

wedbambrick.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Dr. Bambrick joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.

dr_laura_bambrick.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: ICTU logo

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!