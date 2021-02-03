Listen: ICTU Calls For Elimination Of Unnecessary Bureacracy For Bereaved People.

ICTU is calling for the elimination of unnecessary bureaucracy faced by bereaved people cancelling benefits, entitlements and public services after the death of a loved one.

Bereaved people may have to make numerous calls and contacts in the wake of a death, cancelling social welfare payments, passports, medical cards, home helps drivers licence, polling cards, library cards.

However, in the UK, free ‘Tell Us Once’ service allows a bereaved person notify multiple government departments and agencies of a death at one time.

Dr. Laura Bambrick is ICTU's Social Policy Officer.

She says bereaved people face an extraordinary level of bureaucracy

Dr. Bambrick joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.

File image: ICTU logo