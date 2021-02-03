Kildare Focus

Myanmar: Charges Brought Against Elected Leader, Following Military Coup.

: 03/02/2021 - 11:50
Author: Ciara Noble
aung_san_suu_kyi_1.jpg

Charges have been brought against Myanmar's elected leader, after last week's military coup.

Doctors in the country have stopped working in protest, while others have been banging pots and pans in the street.

Police documents show Aung San Suu Kyi has been detained until February the 15th.

