Kildare Focus

2pm - 3pm
with
Ciara Plunkett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: UK Advertising Watchdog Says Filters Should Not Be Applied To Social Media Ads, Promoting Beauty Products.

: 03/02/2021 - 11:55
Author: Ciara Noble
social_media_collage_2.jpg

Filters should not be applied to social media ads promoting beauty products, according to the advertising watchdog in the UK.

The Advertising Standards Authority has ruled that no filter should be used if it exaggerates the effect of the product.

The UK's regulator was responding to the #filterdrop campaign, that called for it to be compulsory for influencers to state when they use a filter to promote skincare or cosmetics.

Dublin fashion and beauty blogger, Lorna Weightman, says a similar ruling should be introduced here:

newstalk1147945.mp3, by Ciara Noble

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!