Listen: UK Advertising Watchdog Says Filters Should Not Be Applied To Social Media Ads, Promoting Beauty Products.

Filters should not be applied to social media ads promoting beauty products, according to the advertising watchdog in the UK.

The Advertising Standards Authority has ruled that no filter should be used if it exaggerates the effect of the product.

The UK's regulator was responding to the #filterdrop campaign, that called for it to be compulsory for influencers to state when they use a filter to promote skincare or cosmetics.

Dublin fashion and beauty blogger, Lorna Weightman, says a similar ruling should be introduced here: