579 Covid 19 Clusters Identified In Nursing Homes In The 7 Days To Sunday.

: 03/02/2021 - 12:11
Author: Ciara Plunkett
health_protection_surveillance_centre_logo.png

579 Covid-19 cases were identified in nursing homes in the week up until Saturday night, according to the latest cluster report from the HPSC.

There are 193 open outbreaks within the settings, while there are 214 in residential institutions.

196 clusters were reported over the week with the majority classified as being in private homes.

The report also shows there were 79 cases identified among the traveller community, while 19 people tested positive for the virus in Direct Provision Centres.

 

 

File image: HPSC logo

