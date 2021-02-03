American Country

7pm - 8pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

504 New Cases Of Covid 19 Reported In Northern Ireland, Along With 11 Deaths.

: 03/02/2021 - 15:26
Author: Ciara Plunkett
swab_tests_many_bagged_for_processing_pixabay.jpg

11 further Covid related deaths have been recorded in the North.

504 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

There are 701 patients in hospitals with the disease in Northern Ireland and 65 people are in ICU.

 

Stock image: Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!